1965 Mustang six cylinder - Installing an electric hydraulic power steering pump

Fellow members, hope that I can receive some wise advise on this.



I am upgrading my steering with a rack and pinion upgrade from RAS Australia./ I would like to drive the rack and pinion with an electric hydraulic power steering pump. I would purchase their electric kit but it is pricey and in looking at some conversion have seen that installing an used electric hydraulic power steering pump would do the job.



Has anyone done such a retrofit? Has it worked? What should I be looking out for I would not like to damage the new rack and pinion.



Your comments are appreciated.