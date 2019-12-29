1965 Mustang with 96 Explorer rear end

Hello All,



I hope I’m posting this in the right place since I’m using my phone.

I am dropping in a rear end off of an 1996 explorer that had been modified to fit on to my 1965 Mustang.



here is my dilemma,my mustang is 4 lug all around. The beefed up rear end is 5 lug and I would like to keep my current wheels which are 4 lug.



I am considering buying new 4 lug axles but i am having trouble finding disc rotors that match the current setup on the differential. Explorer rotors are 11” and I can only find 10” 4 lug rotors. Not sure if the 1 inch difference is a problem



my other option is wheel spacers that convert from 5 lug to 4 lug.

Any input would be greatly appreciated.



1965 mustang. Originally a 6 calendar. Currently has a 347 stroker with T5 transmission with a bad differential with drums.