1965 Passenger side window glass question

I recently replaced the front window regulators on my 65 Mustang because the glass was not fitting properly on the passenger side.
With the new regulators in I notice the front passenger side window still does not have a proper fit.
Is there a difference in the front glass for the 65 coupes, convertibles and the fastback.
If there is, how can I tell which is the correct fit for the coupe without the aggravation of buying, pulling and pushing.
I appreciate any advise.
