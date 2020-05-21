1965 Seat Recliner Repair

Apr 11, 2003
The seat recliner adjustment on my '65 convertible broke. The insert in the seat frame into which the adjusting bolt goes came loose from the seat. I pulled the bolt and threaded insert out from the bottom of the seatback. It looks like it was originally tack welded into place. Has anyone repaired this and can tell me the best way to reattach it? To tack it back I would need to remove all the batting and upholstery from the seat, not something I want to do. I removed the seat back, and it looks like I can remove a few of the hog rings and pull back the upholstery on the seatback to get access the bottom of the frame where the insert should be reattached.
 

