We where giving a set of 1965 styles rims and they are in rough shape. Wondering if anybody knows of a place that will restore these rims? The chrome is flaming and some rust we would like these to be more presentable. No paint just won’t cut it. If you have had this done and can recommend sombody that would

Be great. Or know sombody That also would be fine. Google just is t being kind to me on finding a place.