1965 styles rims

Hp-garage

Aug 22, 2020
Blaine Minnesota
We where giving a set of 1965 styles rims and they are in rough shape. Wondering if anybody knows of a place that will restore these rims? The chrome is flaming and some rust we would like these to be more presentable. No paint just won’t cut it. If you have had this done and can recommend sombody that would
Be great. Or know sombody That also would be fine. Google just is t being kind to me on finding a place.
 

zookeeper

zookeeper

Aug 25, 2001
Rogue River, Oregon
Unfortunately it’ll be much, much cheaper to buy reproduction wheels of the same style. I’ve priced having wheels replated and the VB price is ridiculous
 
