1965 T5 Swap

Royalwapiti said: Son and i built a 1965 coupe in 2011 when he was in high school.



Has a C4 and a 302 block from a 69. I just bought a T5 from 1994 Mustang GT hoping to put in this car.



Will be researching and needing some parts to convert to the manual tranny. And lots of questions like...



Will the bellhousing mount right on to the old 302 block? adapter plate? etc...



Thanks Click to expand...

I stated this post in the Welcome page last year and wish to continue it. So I moved it here.Hi Hoping I can just continue this post. I received some great answers to my original questions and now will update it.Haven't done anything physically with the parts yet. I did buy a Foxbody bell housing E6ZR-6394-AA to put on the 1994 T5 tranny and I sourced a shorter input shaft kit with new throwout collar. National Drivetrain...reputable quality???I plan to use the Modern Driveline hydraulic LF series Master clutch and the same LF series External Slave kit. Long headers prevent me from using a cable???I have the throwout bearing lever from 1994 T5, will that work with the new shorter bell housing? Or will I need to find a different lever?Also need a clutch pedal, been advertising on FB but will likely just get one at a Mustang shop. Any quality difference in the Drake versus other brands? Also may just get a combo pack that includes brake pedal along with bushings. 9 years ago I bought a ton of parts from CJ's, NPD and Virginia Mustang, are they all still upstanding citizens to buy from?Thoughts?Thanks