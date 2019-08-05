1965 wiring help!!

S

Shawnxd1995

New Member
Aug 4, 2019
1
0
1
26
Sand Springs, Oklahoma
Hello guys iv seemed to run into some problems with the wiring on my 65. After having some wires burning one evening I was left with no tail lights what’s so ever except for the driver side taillight blinker. Since, iv replaces the headlight harness, dash harness, and headlight switch. I believe I hooked everything up correctly, however now I’m not getting any headlights, or passenger side blinker. My taillight problem ( except that blinker) seems to be good but now no headlights. Could I be missing a ground somewhere? I bought a new turn signal switch but haven’t had the chance to put it in so that may solve my blinker issue but why no headlight? If anyone has any suggestions let me know! Thanks - Shawn
 

  • Sponsors(?)


M

MrFreeze

New Member
Aug 24, 2022
1
0
1
66
Southport,NC
Do u have these.
 

Attachments

  • 49833F64-F595-4D41-B2A5-A075F0A127EF.jpeg
    49833F64-F595-4D41-B2A5-A075F0A127EF.jpeg
    266 KB · Views: 2
  • 2803A6F6-F690-4A26-AC9C-15F183F66906.jpeg
    2803A6F6-F690-4A26-AC9C-15F183F66906.jpeg
    276.2 KB · Views: 2
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Headlights causing issues with brake lights...
Replies
2
Views
158
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
M
TAILLIGHT ISSUE
Replies
0
Views
67
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Marshall5.0
M
91GTstroked
Fox Headlight adjustment?
Replies
11
Views
679
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
S
Electrical Fog Light LED Bulbs?
Replies
1
Views
332
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
93CalypsoConvert
79' Electrical Issues
Replies
11
Views
236
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
Top Bottom