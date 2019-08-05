1965 wiring help!!

Hello guys iv seemed to run into some problems with the wiring on my 65. After having some wires burning one evening I was left with no tail lights what’s so ever except for the driver side taillight blinker. Since, iv replaces the headlight harness, dash harness, and headlight switch. I believe I hooked everything up correctly, however now I’m not getting any headlights, or passenger side blinker. My taillight problem ( except that blinker) seems to be good but now no headlights. Could I be missing a ground somewhere? I bought a new turn signal switch but haven’t had the chance to put it in so that may solve my blinker issue but why no headlight? If anyone has any suggestions let me know! Thanks - Shawn