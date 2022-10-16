1966 250ci fuel issues and starter cable question

COramprat

COramprat

...I can take it. I think.
Mod Dude
Mar 2, 2003
8,008
1,305
223
Sea of Tranquility
I have a 66 with a swapped 250. I'm having starting issues that I think may be pump related. I replaced the filters and still can't get it to start. I put a clear fuel filter in and it barely has any fuel in it after turning it over for a few minutes. Also, when I try to start, the starter cable from the solenoid to the starter gets really hot. Smoke actually comes from the cable at the solenoid.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Starter Solenoid Burned Out / Constant 12 volts on "S" Post
Replies
15
Views
809
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
ESolorzano
E
Waz900
Electrical Starter blowing mega fuse to trunk battery
Replies
13
Views
597
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
chrlsful
C
U
Starter Relay Issues
Replies
3
Views
321
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
upside5.0
U
D
Engine 90 gt crank no start
Replies
10
Views
649
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Darius88
D
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 losing fuel pressure. Bad fuel pump?
Replies
1
Views
128
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu