1966 250ci fuel issues and starter cable question

...I can take it. I think.
Mar 2, 2003
I have a 66 with a swapped 250. I'm having starting issues that I think may be pump related. I replaced the filters and still can't get it to start. I put a clear fuel filter in and it barely has any fuel in it after turning it over for a few minutes. Also, when I try to start, the starter cable from the solenoid to the starter gets really hot. Smoke actually comes from the cable at the solenoid.
