1966 Convertible original - what wheel/tire combos for looks and highway trips

I have recently acquired and 2-owner barn find convertible (289 automatic). I m doing general restoration to insure it is safe and roadworthy. I plan on taking it on the road for trips and just enjoying it around town and in the countryside. Not going to make it a show car or daily driver. I want to outfit it with the classic style steel wheels, but I would like recommendations on wheel and tire sizes for comfortable ride and handling. I am also interested in the look of the car, so pics would be nice. Thanks for any help and advice.for