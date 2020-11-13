1966 Convertible original - what wheel/tire combos for looks and highway trips

JCGoode

Nov 13, 2020
Mississippi
I have recently acquired and 2-owner barn find convertible (289 automatic). I m doing general restoration to insure it is safe and roadworthy. I plan on taking it on the road for trips and just enjoying it around town and in the countryside. Not going to make it a show car or daily driver. I want to outfit it with the classic style steel wheels, but I would like recommendations on wheel and tire sizes for comfortable ride and handling. I am also interested in the look of the car, so pics would be nice. Thanks for any help and advice.
