1966 Coupe Horn

ReturnToHanger

New Member
Feb 13, 2020
Alabama
My horn is not working with my Scott Drake factory style steering wheel for my 1966 Mustang coupe. I’ve checked to see if I’m getting power to the column, and I am. I checked this by jumping the two posts and the horn sounded.

There is a small gap between the wheel and the steering column, and I can hear sparking noises when I turn the wheel. I’m assuming the wheel isn’t making full contact with the posts, but any help would be greatly appreciated!
 

