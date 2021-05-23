1966 Engine/Firewall grounding issue

Hi, I am sure some of you have expereinced this issue and I hope you can shed some light on it for me. For the past five years I have been restoring a 1966 Mustand 2dr couple. I am down to the fine details now and almost ready to be finished, well as finished as one can be with a vintage car - you know what I mean.

I am having an issue getting the courtesty lights to come on. I replaced all the bulbs, door switches, checked the interior grounds and voltage checked the fuse block. All are good.

For some reason these lights will not turn on.

I turned the headlight swtich all the way to the left, nothing. Activating the door switches, nothing. Checked the bulbs and sockets - they all work. I was reading a thread that mentioned a grounding strap from the right side of the engine to the firewall. I can not locate a grounding strap. There is a "vacant" hole in the firewall, where it appears one should be mounted, but nothing there.

My question is: What other electrical components are affected by this apparently missing grounding strap? What else can I check? Does this grounding strap only affect the "internal" lighting (glovebox, underdash courtesy lights, console lights etc.?

The engine starts and runs great, radio works, headlights, turn signals, brake lights - all are working.

Thanks everyone - I will post a picture once I get everything completed.