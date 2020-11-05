1966 Front Sheetmetal installation order/process

I have a '66 and am ready to hang the front end on the car this weekend. I cannot find an order to do it or procedure. Is there a good place to look that I have missed? Right now the hood and latch are on as well as bumper brackets/braces. I assume that next is fenders loose, then splash shield, then grille/headlight buckets, then tighten fenders, then headlight doors, then lower valence, then bumper last? I bought the car in pieces so I didn't take it apart. I have added a MonteCarlo bar so the shock tower spread appears good. Anybody have a kick in the right direction for me?