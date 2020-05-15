1966 i6 steering/suspension help

AutoRaysGarage
New Member
-
- May 2, 2020
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 28
So my new to me 66 i6 coupe has 5 lug on the front and back it still have drums in the back and calipers in the front now previous owner said the guy he bought it from did the swap and did not have any detail on the swap, all i know it has 17inch wheels cause the stock 14inch wouldn't clear the caliper.
I want to rebuild the steering and suspension and the kit from cj pony parts looks pretty good but will it still work since i have 5 lugs and not 4.
Also how can i tell what calipers the car came off of so i know what brake pads to purchase
here the kits i am looking to buy https://www.cjponyparts.com/supreme...5-1966/p/SUSK1/#tab-label-product-description
I want to rebuild the steering and suspension and the kit from cj pony parts looks pretty good but will it still work since i have 5 lugs and not 4.
Also how can i tell what calipers the car came off of so i know what brake pads to purchase
here the kits i am looking to buy https://www.cjponyparts.com/supreme...5-1966/p/SUSK1/#tab-label-product-description
Attachments
-
432.2 KB Views: 2
-
368 KB Views: 2
-
356.9 KB Views: 2