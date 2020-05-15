1966 i6 steering/suspension help

May 2, 2020
Atlanta
So my new to me 66 i6 coupe has 5 lug on the front and back it still have drums in the back and calipers in the front now previous owner said the guy he bought it from did the swap and did not have any detail on the swap, all i know it has 17inch wheels cause the stock 14inch wouldn't clear the caliper.

I want to rebuild the steering and suspension and the kit from cj pony parts looks pretty good but will it still work since i have 5 lugs and not 4.

Also how can i tell what calipers the car came off of so i know what brake pads to purchase

here the kits i am looking to buy https://www.cjponyparts.com/supreme...5-1966/p/SUSK1/#tab-label-product-description
 

