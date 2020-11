I presume you got rid of the factory starter solenoid then? Factory-type starters do not have a solenoid on the starter like that one...the solenoid is mounted on the fender by the battery. A solenoid on the starter requires all that wiring on the factory solenoid to be transferred to it instead(that lug would likely get the "I" wire if I remember my old solenoid correctly) What you refer to as the starter relay is NOT a relay...its a solenoid and performs the same function as the solenoid mounted on the starter. Assumign I remember correctly, all starter solenoids require at the least, a heavy gauge battery wire, an engine ground(the fender apron mounted one uses a heavy gauge negative cable bolted to the block, but the case itself is sufficient on a starter mounted solenoid), and an ignition wire feeding from the ignition switch.