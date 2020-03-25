1966 Mustang Brake Issues

R

ReturnToHanger

New Member
Feb 13, 2020
3
0
1
26
Alabama
I have a 1966 Mustang with a newly installed dual master cylinder with power booster. The car has front disc back drums setup. Also have the proportioning valve with built in residual valve for rear drum brakes.

Everything is plumbed in, but I am suffering from barely any braking power even with the pedal fully depressed. We didn’t have any brakes whatsoever even using the piston adapter, so we tested placing a nut in the cylinder with the piston adapter and got more brakes but still not enough. We have bled all wheels and bench bled the MC.

Please help. Maybe it’s a pedal pushrod adjustment issue?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R 1966 Coupe Radio Wiring 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
D 1966 Mustang 2bbl, 289, C4 disk brake conversion Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
S Gps Brake Kits 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J 1966 Mustang Brake Lite/Turn Signal Dilemma Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
O Brake Pedal Assembly Clip 1966 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Similar threads
1966 Coupe Radio Wiring
1966 Mustang 2bbl, 289, C4 disk brake conversion
Gps Brake Kits
1966 Mustang Brake Lite/Turn Signal Dilemma
Brake Pedal Assembly Clip 1966 Mustang
Top Bottom