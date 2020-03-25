1966 Mustang Brake Issues

I have a 1966 Mustang with a newly installed dual master cylinder with power booster. The car has front disc back drums setup. Also have the proportioning valve with built in residual valve for rear drum brakes.



Everything is plumbed in, but I am suffering from barely any braking power even with the pedal fully depressed. We didn’t have any brakes whatsoever even using the piston adapter, so we tested placing a nut in the cylinder with the piston adapter and got more brakes but still not enough. We have bled all wheels and bench bled the MC.



Please help. Maybe it’s a pedal pushrod adjustment issue?