1966 mustang carburetor trouble

Hi everyone,



My 1966 mustang 200 had a leaky carb, but ran fine. I decided the garage smelling like gas was not a good idea. I bought a new carb from a local parts place, and it replaced it, ran fine the first day. Next afternoon went to start it up and the carb floods, engine cranks but not start. It floods pretty bad I can see the gas squirting all over from the valve at the top. It's a single barrel autolite 1100. Any suggestions?