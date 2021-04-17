1966 mustang carburetor trouble

A

Ajcanuck

New Member
Apr 16, 2021
1
0
1
26
Vancouver
Hi everyone,

My 1966 mustang 200 had a leaky carb, but ran fine. I decided the garage smelling like gas was not a good idea. I bought a new carb from a local parts place, and it replaced it, ran fine the first day. Next afternoon went to start it up and the carb floods, engine cranks but not start. It floods pretty bad I can see the gas squirting all over from the valve at the top. It's a single barrel autolite 1100. Any suggestions?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Vapor Lock 200 in line six
Replies
15
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rise66
R
Shanta Bodhan
Car dies when I accelerate from stop. pls help.
Replies
0
Views
194
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Shanta Bodhan
Shanta Bodhan
A
85 carb’ed mustang keeps dying
Replies
17
Views
711
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
A
2001 mustang gt Kenne Bell supercharged.
Replies
2
Views
241
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Aiello
A
thejoe
Fuel system not staying primed
Replies
4
Views
488
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
thejoe
thejoe
Top Bottom