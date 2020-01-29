1966 Mustang Coupe: Ford 3.7L swap

wicked93gs

wicked93gs

10 Year Member
Sep 30, 2006
638
25
38
Nashville TN
Since I have a real build thread over on Vintage Mustang, I wont post everything here, just a few highlights:

20190620_162939_002_zpsjiis1gln.jpg


20190625_173221_zpsooeahbf7.jpg


20190705_162731_zpssshlg5uo.jpg


20190712_180937_zps2wrvpnim.jpg


20190809_120119_zps7uhu2g2d.jpg


20190828_133336_zpst1lwuj51.jpg


20190903_114724_zpsecus4ogt.jpg


20190911_130033_zpsldef1yql.jpg


20191001_140016_zpsnqn5u49o.jpg


20191015_163102_zpsethvmm58.jpg


20191023_175325_zpsdnp32jdj.jpg


After a ton of rust repair and chassis stiffening....

20191102_153343_zpsumkxwx4i.jpg


20191104_161443_zpsdafgsulb.jpg


20191108_121019_zpstr7cse32.jpg


20191109_142743_zpszwaror2s.jpg


20200128_133901_zps2ttmpud6.jpg


Some engine swap fab work...brings us up to date. Soon the car goes on the rotisserie for final metal work and body prep to be sandblasted and epoxy primed....then the project is all downhill from there(reassembly stage). Will likely do a quick and dirty temporary paint job just to be able to drive it while I save for a real paint job.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R My new 66 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
M 1966 Mustang GT Tires and Wheels HELP 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
codecraig Drop-In Engine Suggestions for 66 Coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
M 1966 Mustang Coupe With 302 Engine Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
Tubbster66 SOLD 1966 Mustang Coupe - Fuel Injected Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
Similar threads
My new 66 mustang
1966 Mustang GT Tires and Wheels HELP
Drop-In Engine Suggestions for 66 Coupe
1966 Mustang Coupe With 302 Engine
SOLD 1966 Mustang Coupe - Fuel Injected
Top Bottom