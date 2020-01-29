1966 Mustang Coupe: Ford 3.7L swap

Since I have a real build thread over on Vintage Mustang, I wont post everything here, just a few highlights:After a ton of rust repair and chassis stiffening....Some engine swap fab work...brings us up to date. Soon the car goes on the rotisserie for final metal work and body prep to be sandblasted and epoxy primed....then the project is all downhill from there(reassembly stage). Will likely do a quick and dirty temporary paint job just to be able to drive it while I save for a real paint job.