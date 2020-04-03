1966 Mustang Coupe Wiring

So I’m wiring up factory style fog lights on my 1966 Mustang, and I’m at the part where I have to splice the blue/black wire of the fog light wiring harness into a power source. I’ve read that instead of splicing into the main harness, I could instead use the post at the back of the ignition switch.



I have an aftermarket radio that is also hooked up to the ignition post for the switched power for when the vehicle is running, and I’m also going to install a rally pac. I have read that I will also need to use this post for power for the rally pac.





So essentially, is the post a proper replacement power source for the lights, AND is it safe to run 3 wires off of the ignition post without blowing something?