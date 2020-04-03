1966 Mustang Coupe Wiring

R

ReturnToHanger

New Member
Feb 13, 2020
6
0
1
26
Alabama
So I’m wiring up factory style fog lights on my 1966 Mustang, and I’m at the part where I have to splice the blue/black wire of the fog light wiring harness into a power source. I’ve read that instead of splicing into the main harness, I could instead use the post at the back of the ignition switch.

I have an aftermarket radio that is also hooked up to the ignition post for the switched power for when the vehicle is running, and I’m also going to install a rally pac. I have read that I will also need to use this post for power for the rally pac.


So essentially, is the post a proper replacement power source for the lights, AND is it safe to run 3 wires off of the ignition post without blowing something?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R 1966 Coupe Radio Wiring 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
wicked93gs 1966 Mustang Coupe: Ford 3.7L swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
R My new 66 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
M 1966 Mustang GT Tires and Wheels HELP 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
codecraig Drop-In Engine Suggestions for 66 Coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
1966 Coupe Radio Wiring
1966 Mustang Coupe: Ford 3.7L swap
My new 66 mustang
1966 Mustang GT Tires and Wheels HELP
Drop-In Engine Suggestions for 66 Coupe
Top Bottom