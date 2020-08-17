1966 mustang engine swap

R

Roddin1

New Member
Aug 17, 2020
1
0
1
42
illinois
Hello all. Working on a 66 mustang convertible. I am not to familiar with fords that much my dad has always had mainly older gm vehicle's. He bought a 66 convertible to flip years ago. My mom thought it was cute and also the year she graduated high school so he kept it. Started restoring it than got sick and passed 5 years ago. I have slowly finished up interior, exterior, and now onto motor. The 289 had low compression on couple cylinders and didn't run well obviously. I bought a running 289 out of another 66 mustang, here comes not knowing much about ford's. When I went to put it in noticed crank pulley was 4 bolt and not 3 bolt and found out its a 70s 302 motor. Now my problem is tbe front brackets and pulleys. Can I just get stock style brackets from a 302 ??? What is my best bet?? Thanks and look forward to hearing what everyone has for advice.
 

