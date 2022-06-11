1966 Mustang GT - Courtesy/Interior Light issue

Hi, everyone. I have posted a couple times before and you have been a tremendous help.

My latest problem is my Courtesy/Interior lights will not come on. This is what I have done:

I replaced all the bulbs, door switches, headlight switch etc. I checked continuity of the wiring, I double checked all the grounds - all seems good. I pulled the fuse box, everything is clean and seems good. But I cleaned and replaced all the fuses and the connectors anyway. I have not replaced the wiring harness - trying to avoid that. I mean as you all know a lot of work.

Now if I give 12V power to the Black/Blue wire #53 on the headlight switch plug - all the lights come on without regard to the position of the door switches.

I can not figure out why the courtesy/interior lights do not seem to get power without the external 12v power source.

Any suggestions/ideas etc would be very much appreciated. Super frustrated right now - been working on it for several weeks.

Thanks