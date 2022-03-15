1966 mustang research questions

B

bsmustang66

New Member
Mar 14, 2022
1
0
1
66
Michigan
Hi, new to this forum and in need of information. I have owned a 66 mustang convertible for years and have tried to research the options that on the car. Car is an A code, bench seat convertible with GT equipment. I understand there was a GT equipment group available, however mine does not have the racing stripes and has the lower rocker panel molding and no GT filler cap. Items on the car include dual trumpet exhaust, fog lights with grille bars and rally-pac. The car was built in San Jose in November 1966 and I understand through some research, that California dealers would add GT equipment and then sell them. Looking a possibly selling the car and any information would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
07 Mustang GT
Replies
1
Views
630
The Welcome Wagon
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
EarnhartBuilt
For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
Replies
3
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
HemiRick
HemiRick
S
For Sale 1970 Mustang Coupe Restomod Project for sale
Replies
7
Views
2K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
Fuquaj
F
S
For Sale 1999 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 35th Special Edition ~47K miles
Replies
1
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
VOORHEES
VOORHEES
M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
Top Bottom