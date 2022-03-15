1966 mustang research questions

Hi, new to this forum and in need of information. I have owned a 66 mustang convertible for years and have tried to research the options that on the car. Car is an A code, bench seat convertible with GT equipment. I understand there was a GT equipment group available, however mine does not have the racing stripes and has the lower rocker panel molding and no GT filler cap. Items on the car include dual trumpet exhaust, fog lights with grille bars and rally-pac. The car was built in San Jose in November 1966 and I understand through some research, that California dealers would add GT equipment and then sell them. Looking a possibly selling the car and any information would be appreciated.