1966 Original Styled Wheels Purchase

willieb1172
New Member
-
- Apr 21, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 48
Hi all,
I'm looking for the best place to buy a set of original style looking aftermarket wheels like the ones below for my 1966 Mustang. I think I want 14x7 with 215/60R14 white letter tires which should be close to original size. Where's a good place to buy these? I've searched around and found some old posts but nothing helpful. Thanks!
-Will
I'm looking for the best place to buy a set of original style looking aftermarket wheels like the ones below for my 1966 Mustang. I think I want 14x7 with 215/60R14 white letter tires which should be close to original size. Where's a good place to buy these? I've searched around and found some old posts but nothing helpful. Thanks!
-Will