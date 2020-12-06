1967 coupe hood scoop

I am in search of a hood scoop for my 1967 coupe. It has a 289 with 351 heads on an edlebrock high rise intake. The hood won't clear the motor... I want something as small as possible That would still allow the turn signals in the hood to be visable. I have seen several that are open in the front but I have a question about that setup. When it is raining does the water blow in to the air filter? There has to be a way around that but I just don't know what it is.

Thank you much for any help you can give me.