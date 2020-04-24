1967 dynacorn frame rail and shock tower assembly issue

Hi guys,

I recently purchased both the drivers side and passenger side one piece frame rail and shock towers from Dynacorn. I'm getting everything mocked up. I have the frame rail squared up and correct with the rest of the car according to the shop manual dimensions.

The problem I am having is that the driver side apron is more than a 1/2" too short in total length. When I measure just the aprons without including the extension that mounts the apron to the cowl i am getting 39 3/8"". The radiator support does not line up and all of the fender bolt holes are off the same amount. It seems like the aprons have to move towards the radiator support for everything to line up.

I installed the passenger side and the total length is 40" and the fender holes and the radiator support line up perfectly.

I'm trying to figure out where the difference is coming from. I'm thinking the aprons are welded in the wrong location since the frame rail is in the correct location. Anyone else have a dynacorn assembly they could measure for me?