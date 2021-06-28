1967 fastback drip rail moldings

Just started putting my roof rail trim on. What a pita! Anyways, the passenger side fits horribly! I am using the original weatherstrip trim and a reproduction sash and drip rail trim. All the sheet metal where the trim attaches to is original.

The problem is there is a huge gap between the trim piece that gets riveted to the body and the trim that holds the weatherstrip on the rear by the sail panel. You can see the rivets that hold the sash on. I’m using all the original screw and rivet holes. It did fit this way before I took it apart.

there is about a 1/4” difference in width of the roof rail sheetmetal between the passenger side and driver side.

Has anyone seen this before?Is it possible it could have been this bad from the factory? I’ve tried pulling the trim out to cover the rivets but it’s just too stiff and then it will also interfere with the window. The window fits good to the trim where it is currently installed.