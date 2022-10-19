MRaburn
I am putting up StangNet's 67 Fastback project up for sale. I have way too many projects and feel this car needs to move on to a home that will finish the project. This is the only remaining Flashback that was offered by Classic Design Concepts. All tooling was destroyed or shipped to Australia. We have over 300 hours of body work done to the new Dynacorn body to get all lines perfect. It has been refaced (surface primer) and blocked 3 times and cut in with Guardsman Blue paint. Tons of parts go with the project for whomever picks her up. Serious inquires only please, this is a perfectionists build.
BODY
Started with new Dynacorn Body
Full CDC Flashback body kit
Fiberglass parts smoothed, trimmed and fitted
Gaps worked - metal added or removed
300 Hours bodywork, Upol refaced and blocked 3 times
Cut in with Guardsman Blue (paint included in purchase)
Body seams wiped in many locations
C Panels smoothed and indented
Cowl vents wiped
Engine bay - towers notched and wiped extra holes
Underneath texturized and body colored
Needs one more blocking and final fitting before paint after powertrain install
INSTALLED PARTS
RRS front coil-over suspension installed
RRS rear 3-Link Suspension installed
Curry 9" 3.70 gears installed in new housing
New fuel tank
MISC PARTS INCLUDED
Full CDC Flashback Interior panels/console
RRS Big Disc Brakes Front/Rear and Front Spindles
Front and Rear Windshields
Fastback Rear Seat Assembly
Misc Lights
Black Carpeting
Steering Column
Rear Tail lights
Total Control Front Strut Brace
Steering Rack
Fastback Interior Hatch panel
IDidIt Steering column
Many more misc parts
Some math
Dynacorn Body - $17k
CDC Flashback Body Kit - $7k
CDC Interior Kit - $7k
RRS Front Suspension/Brakes - $7k
RRS Rear Suspension/Brakes - $7k
Misc Parts Included - $$$
Body Work and Paint - $$$
== Over $60k
The hard part has been done, getting body prepped, fitted and perfected. Now it just needs the hobbyist to put a powertrain together, then have final paint applied.
ASKING $41K
Location: Auburn, AL
