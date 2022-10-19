ASKING $41K

I am putting up StangNet's 67 Fastback project up for sale. I have way too many projects and feel this car needs to move on to a home that will finish the project. This is the only remaining Flashback that was offered by Classic Design Concepts. All tooling was destroyed or shipped to Australia. We have over 300 hours of body work done to the new Dynacorn body to get all lines perfect. It has been refaced (surface primer) and blocked 3 times and cut in with Guardsman Blue paint. Tons of parts go with the project for whomever picks her up. Serious inquires only please, this is a perfectionists build.Started with new Dynacorn BodyFull CDC Flashback body kitFiberglass parts smoothed, trimmed and fittedGaps worked - metal added or removed300 Hours bodywork, Upol refaced and blocked 3 timesCut in with Guardsman Blue (paint included in purchase)Body seams wiped in many locationsC Panels smoothed and indentedCowl vents wipedEngine bay - towers notched and wiped extra holesUnderneath texturized and body coloredNeeds one more blocking and final fitting before paint after powertrain installRRS front coil-over suspension installedRRS rear 3-Link Suspension installedCurry 9" 3.70 gears installed in new housingNew fuel tankFull CDC Flashback Interior panels/consoleRRS Big Disc Brakes Front/Rear and Front SpindlesFront and Rear WindshieldsFastback Rear Seat AssemblyMisc LightsBlack CarpetingSteering ColumnRear Tail lightsTotal Control Front Strut BraceSteering RackFastback Interior Hatch panelIDidIt Steering columnMany more misc partsDynacorn Body - $17kCDC Flashback Body Kit - $7kCDC Interior Kit - $7kRRS Front Suspension/Brakes - $7kRRS Rear Suspension/Brakes - $7kMisc Parts Included - $$$Body Work and Paint - $$$== Over $60kThe hard part has been done, getting body prepped, fitted and perfected. Now it just needs the hobbyist to put a powertrain together, then have final paint applied.Location: Auburn, AL