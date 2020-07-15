1967 Ford 8" Axle

Hi,

I was wondering can anybody tell me do the aluminium pinion supports for the ford 8" diff increase the power capacities the axle can handle or are they a waste of time & money? I would like to keep my 8" & possibly get bhp at the crank up to about 350bhp?

https://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-...0001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=391965727480

I know yukon & currie used to sell these but stopped? Did they stop because they are useless?

Thanks
Dave
 

Bigger bearing would be the benefit.

Doesn't the 67 use the bump stop style?

001-2.jpg
 
Hi 2Blue 2,

Thanks for the reply. Yes the picture you posted is the stock pinion support. But I have read the original pinion support was prone to failure?

Those alumiun supports are machined to hold a bigger bearing as you say, but are they any use or a waste of time? Would the bigger bearing mean the axle can take more power through it?

If you want to beef up a ford 8" what is the best way to go about it?
 
