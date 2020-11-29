1967 Ford Mustang

Need recommendations for my engine upgrades. I am thinking about I have only purchase new electronic distributor headers fuel pump and holley carburetor. Considering upgrading to
Cam kit with Cylinder Head, Performer RPM, Aluminum, Assembled, 60cc Chamber, 190cc Intake, Ford, 289
Or
Gt40 heads ported
Cam recommendations?
What is your recommendation on the engine upgrades?
