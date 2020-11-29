1967 Ford Mustang

S

Swampboy

New Member
Nov 28, 2020
1
0
0
36
Louisiana
Need recommendations for my engine upgrades. I am thinking about I have only purchase new electronic distributor headers fuel pump and holley carburetor. Considering upgrading to

Cam kit with Cylinder Head, Performer RPM, Aluminum, Assembled, 60cc Chamber, 190cc Intake, Ford, 289
Or
Gt40 heads ported

Cam recommendations?

What is your recommendation on the engine upgrades?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

4
Engine Simulators
Replies
0
Views
196
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
'46Ford
4
A
Engine New 306 input
Replies
2
Views
239
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
T
Cam Phaser issue 2012 Mustang GT VCT
Replies
4
Views
292
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Torque South
T
TwinTurboV8
1967 inline-6 Ford Mustang single barrel carb to double barrel carb
Replies
1
Views
290
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rbohm
rbohm
M
MSD 6a Cranking but no spark issue driving me crazy.....
Replies
5
Views
433
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Top Bottom