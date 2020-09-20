1967 inline-6 Ford Mustang single barrel carb to double barrel carb

Hey! I’m new to this forum and new to owning a classic car. Me and my father own a base model 1967 Ford Mustang with the 200ci inline-6. It has low miles (close to 20k by now) and we want to help the engine with its hesitation. It has slow acceleration, so we want to wake it up a little bit so we can get up to speed faster. We’re considering switching from the single barrel carb to a double barrel as I’ve read and heard that it helps the car run smoother and boosts power when tuned correctly. I’ve looked online for the pros and cons of upgrading, but can’t get a direct answer. I hope you guys can help me out here! I’ll attach a picture of my car here.