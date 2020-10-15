1967 Mustang Fastback 4spd. To buy or not to buy

I am looking at a pretty clean mostly original 67 fastback with a 289ci 4spd. The car had been lowered 3inches and raced a few times. The lower frame is a bit beat up. I think it had a few launches that came down hard. There is no rust on the car and the metal is very straight with a single repaint. I'm looking to purchase the car and was wondering what they are worth. I've gone through all the avenues for a price but they seem to be all over. It does need a total restoration, but drives. The seller is stuck on $25000 and I offered $18,000. Should I walk on this one? Thx
 

