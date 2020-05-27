For Sale 1967 Mustang Radiator Original

Salt Lake City, Utah
1967 Mustang Radiator OEM.
Salt Lake City, UT
$150 shipped Or free pick up.

I do not know the current condition of the radiator whether or not it has any leaks but I didn't notice any. It was on my car and I just put a new one on.
 
