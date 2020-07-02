1968 289 distributor shaft length

I have a mallory dual point converted to electronic mallory. Having nothing but problems with it burning the module.
Tried everything mallory offered.
Now want to convert to duraspark II.I
A 1968 289 or 302 has a shaft length 4" 5/16". overall length 11" 7 /8" spectra FD06 points type
A 1978 302 has a shaft length 5". Overall length. 11" 13/16. Spectra FD09 duraspark type
I thought all 289 / 302 used the same up to about 1986 ?I
have not measured my current mallory. No idea how old it is.
