1968 289 distributor shaft length

I have a mallory dual point converted to electronic mallory. Having nothing but problems with it burning the module.

Tried everything mallory offered.

Now want to convert to duraspark II.I



A 1968 289 or 302 has a shaft length 4" 5/16". overall length 11" 7 /8" spectra FD06 points type



A 1978 302 has a shaft length 5". Overall length. 11" 13/16. Spectra FD09 duraspark type



I thought all 289 / 302 used the same up to about 1986 ?I



have not measured my current mallory. No idea how old it is.