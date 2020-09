1968 Coupe Project

Since it looks like you need the tower and panels i would just go with the already assembled rail that has every thing already welded and save your self some trouble . I would also get the radiator support with the cross member already welded on .

First thing you will need to do is find a good solid platform to level the car on /concrete slab ,or at least a good packed drive way . Level it side to side and front to back . You will want to use jack stands under the rear torque box area beside the front of the rear leafs ,and it would be best to use jack stands under the rockers in the front so they do not interfere with the new rail going back in place . When you get ready for measurements i can get them for you . Jim