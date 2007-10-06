1968 DOHC 4.6 Coupe Project

rusty428cj
I took this in trade toward some labor on a 68 Shelby we painted. It had a 302 with a C4. I started out wanting to build it with the Trans Am Racing look. I had to replace the floor pans, torque boxes, trunk floors and a few other patches. I flared the fenders and quarters a little and bonded in the Shelby end caps. I went with the Rod & Custom Mustang II front suspension and have decided to run a 4.6 engine and trans out of a Mark VIII. This will be a long term project since it is my car and I have a lot of customer cars that come first. I will update as progress continues.
