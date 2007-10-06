1968 DOHC 4.6 Coupe Project

I took this in trade toward some labor on a 68 Shelby we painted. It had a 302 with a C4. I started out wanting to build it with the Trans Am Racing look. I had to replace the floor pans, torque boxes, trunk floors and a few other patches. I flared the fenders and quarters a little and bonded in the Shelby end caps. I went with the Rod & Custom Mustang II front suspension and have decided to run a 4.6 engine and trans out of a Mark VIII. This will be a long term project since it is my car and I have a lot of customer cars that come first. I will update as progress continues.

01-2.jpg


04-4.jpg


25-2.jpg


30-1.jpg


32-3.jpg
 

Here are a couple of pictures showing how I flared the fenders and quarters. I cut the fenders leaving them attached at the bottom and than added about 1 1/2 to the flare.

16.jpg


18-2.jpg



The rears were a lot harder because you have the inner rear wheel well to flare also.

19.jpg


21-3.jpg
 

I thought I would update you on my progress. Rod & Custom Motorsports front and rear suspension.


87-1.jpg



The engine compartment is ready for paint.

105.jpg



107.jpg



Mock up of rear suspension


59-1.jpg



Bottom of body epoxy primed and than sprayed with SPI bedliner


123.jpg



126-2.jpg
 
I just finished installing the Rod & Custom coil over rear suspension in my Coupe. The rear center section is not installed yet. This is the first time I have installed everything on the car with a 9" rear end.


162-1.jpg



164.jpg



166-1.jpg



169.jpg
 

looking good Rusty!!!!!! i really love those flares, subtle but so bad-ass!!!!!!!


how do you like the R&C rear suspension? I've never liked the way they attach the upper links to the car, looks like would flex way too much with only the 2 or 3 bolst from center section holding everything together. i would much rather see the upper links attached to brackets welded on the diff housing. that's why i'll be using the TCP G-Bar on my Cougar, plus TCP is the only one offering a rear system for the Cougar anyway.
 
