1968 fastback, oil pressure, fuel and alternator gauges out, did these, what next?

phendyr

phendyr

New Member
Aug 15, 2010
7
0
2
Hey all, so I greatly appreciate anyone's time to help troubleshoot this.

I recently pulled out the instrument cluster of my 68, and replaced the bulbs with LEDs, and installed a mini tach. Got everything back together, tested and lights work, tach works but the pressure, fuel and alternator gauges are dead.

After researching, I replaced the voltage regulator with a solid-state version, still no joy. I tried the voltage/light meter on the sending unit ground and got nothing (although I didn't test it after replacing the VR).

Any thoughts are welcome to get this resolved. It's been 3 years since it was road worthy and I was finally ready to get it on the road, this setback really bums me out lol.

Thanks again in advance for any input, snarky are otherwise lol.
 

Attachments

  • 20220603_140149.jpg
    20220603_140149.jpg
    402.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220603_140532.jpg
    20220603_140532.jpg
    408.7 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Electrical '89 GT Fast Drain of Battery - Battery Won't Charge When Connected
Replies
10
Views
206
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
aroorda
A
Jeep2351
93' Cobra (CJ7) No Fuel pressure
Replies
15
Views
814
Other Auto Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
40
Views
586
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
gavinmgrant
gavinmgrant
AydenTv
Engine A few issues with my new 88 Foxbody that i couldnt find definitive answers to....
Replies
6
Views
469
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
49
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
Top Bottom