1968 fastback, oil pressure, fuel and alternator gauges out, did these, what next?

Hey all, so I greatly appreciate anyone's time to help troubleshoot this.



I recently pulled out the instrument cluster of my 68, and replaced the bulbs with LEDs, and installed a mini tach. Got everything back together, tested and lights work, tach works but the pressure, fuel and alternator gauges are dead.



After researching, I replaced the voltage regulator with a solid-state version, still no joy. I tried the voltage/light meter on the sending unit ground and got nothing (although I didn't test it after replacing the VR).



Any thoughts are welcome to get this resolved. It's been 3 years since it was road worthy and I was finally ready to get it on the road, this setback really bums me out lol.



Thanks again in advance for any input, snarky are otherwise lol.