1968 ford mustang coupe engine swap budget

Hello I’m 17, and I have owned my mustang since I’ve been 15 restoring it but I have a inline 6 with a automatic and wanting to swap that I’m looking to get lots of power but still be reliable as a daily driver while on a pretty tight budget I just trying to figure out my best options if I would buy a parts car or just find a old big block with a tranny or some other route. Please say anything that might be informative been trying to self teach for a long time
 

Cheap, Fast, Reliable...choose two

That being said...for a budget build, your best bet is a roller 302 with a hot cam and GT40P heads...can be done under $1500(for engine stuff alone, not involving the parts needed for a I6-v8 swap) and get you pretty close to 300HP.
 
