1968 ford mustang coupe engine swap budget

Hello I’m 17, and I have owned my mustang since I’ve been 15 restoring it but I have a inline 6 with a automatic and wanting to swap that I’m looking to get lots of power but still be reliable as a daily driver while on a pretty tight budget I just trying to figure out my best options if I would buy a parts car or just find a old big block with a tranny or some other route. Please say anything that might be informative been trying to self teach for a long time