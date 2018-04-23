1968 GT Fastback -390 install

Hello All,
Just joined the site. Glad to be here. Just bought a 1968 GT fastback J code.
I have a question about installing a 390 in my new 68 GT. The car came with no engine or trans but was originally equipped with a 302 4 speed. I bought a 4 speed top loader trans and i have a newly rebuilt 1970 390 truck motor with adjustable rockers and Edelbrock 2106 cam kit, Edelbrock 2105 intake and Edelbrock 1406 Carb that was going in a 1973 pickup that I sold.
My question is, what is needed to make this engine work in the 68 mustang other than the obvious motor mounts. I know that in 68 some GT's had 390's but is this engine in its current state a good match for this car? Ideas? Recommendations? Video link below.
Thanks!
View: https://youtu.be/JJQimRlOI5w
