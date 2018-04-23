1968 GT Fastback -390 install

WORTH said: In stock form, you can boil the tires off a 68 Mustang with a 200 six. Now add a couple hundred HP and a few hundred pounds to the nose and it will melt tires by breathing on the pedal. So it all depends on what you are after. Ideally that car should have a built 289-351 windsor, for FUN the 390 is more insane.



that being said I'd do it in a heartbeat. But if you've never done it before they'll be a learning curve on the road.



Just curious, how old are you and what do you intend to do with this car? Click to expand...

You can? I'm going to have to throw the BS flag on that. Even with the worst bias-ply tires, I doubt even a decent one-legged burnout is possible with a stock 200 six in an early Mustang. I've driven more than a few, so maybe I'm wrong. In fact, even with a stock 289/2bbl, my '68 wouldn't boil the tires. Chirp, yes. Spin, no. In fact it ran 17.76 @ 77mph in the 1/4. Not exactly face-melting acceleration. Same with the 390, time has moved on and there are MUCH better choices than an FE big block for an early Mustang. Ask anyone who's ever attempted to change plugs how they like it. Not to mention the fact they were (and still are) dogs in the power department. I hate to be the bearer of such bad news, but trust me when I say you'll be MUCH happier with a big-inch Windsor. 400+ ci Windsors are cheap, fit nicely and make a whole lot more power and torque than the 390 ever dreamed of. Don't say I didn't warn you...