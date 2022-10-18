I have a friend who has a small towing business and he winds up with cars that just sit in his field. He gets it in his head to clear it our from time to time. He has this 1968 GT 4 speed 302 with the signal light hood. He says he has the glass and interior too. He told me someone offered him $3500 for the car. I said it has to be worth $5000. He told me I was number 1 in line, which means if I have 5000 he'll dig it out of the lot and deliver it to my house. What do you think?