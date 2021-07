Hi tos,

I have a similar issue a1968jcode had. New turn signal switch was added to fix horn. Fixed horn but had issues getting drivers directional to work.

I got that fixed. Had to put in neutral safety switch and back up lights because po swapped out tranny and didn't put them back in. Now

backup lights work fine but when I turn on right directional the backup lights flash at same time. It does not happen on left side. I ran

ground wires separately from just the backup lights to eliminate problem in brake light harness. Is there anywhere on the lower valance that

could be affecting the ground ? You mentioned unmounted lights would not work. New member. I hope I posted in an appropriate place.

Thanks.