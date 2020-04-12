1968 Mustang Fastback Build Thread - GT350R Engine & BMW DCT Trans

UPDATE:



I have been spending hours every day and talking to different companies and have made some pretty good progress.



One of the biggest things I came up with, is how many companies lack in the engineering department & don't necessarily engineer their parts to work optimally and just focus on having them fit a certain way and look nice.



Most of companies I talk to either said they couldn't give me suspension geometry (things like antisquat, roll center, etc) because they either didn't know what they were, or simply stated they don't give them to customers so they don't get bashed. I mean, that's a big red flag for me....like buying an engine and not being told how much horsepower it has....or a transmission and not knowing what the gear ratio's are...catch my drift?



I am not kidding when I said I talked to every company out there, but I did and it took a while. I don't want to talk about the negative aspects of what I didn't like about most of them so I will focus my discussion on the company I like.



Cortex Racing was the one company that blew me away, and left me really impressed. We spoke on the phone for two hours, and they took the time to answer all my questions with genuine interest. For everyone looking for a top quality product, I would look no further. I am a little different than most, where I enjoy the engineering and setup of the cars. Spending a day at the track and tweaking things like Roll Center, Anti Squat, Spring rates, etc is something I enjoy doing and wanted to make sure I had the ability to do these things.



Also, I don't know if anyone has looked at their cambered rear axle setup. It is one of the coolest things!

I have also made some progress on the engine/transmission.



Transmission will be a BMW DCT Getrag 7 Speed (I have 10 of these at the shop). I found a company out of Poland that makes a stand alone transmission controller that will work with a stand alone ECU. I will be using a Motec, with the stand alone transmission controller. I will develop adapter plates for the BMW transmission to bolt up to a Coyote Engine, LS Engine, and Dodge Viper V10 then offer them for sale.



Good progress so far!