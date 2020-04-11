1968 Mustang Fastback Build Thread - GT350R Engine & GT500 DCT Trans

DarkoStoj
Founding Member
-
- Sep 4, 2002
-
- 917
-
- 1
-
- 19
A little back story
I bought the car when I was 19 from a friend I went to school with. The car was super nice & complete. He had rebuilt the engine, and didn't get around to putting it back together. I had bought it from him as a basketcase. The car has sat until I was able to afford to build it how I wanted. It is a 1968 Fastback J-Code with Factory A/C, Red/Red, & auto. My good friend and I who has experience with these cars & racing has decided to help with the project.
I recently build a pretty unique race car all on my own, and want to build an ultimate street/road race vehicle out of my beloved mustang. The race car I built is a 1977 Rolls Royce with a Viper drivetrain that competes in the 24 Hours of LeMons. www.instagram.com/rollsroycedoesntcare
First thing was disassembling, then had it sandblasted, dipped, and ecoated. We mounted it on a Rotisserie. We painted the bottom and interior in factory colors.
Now we are trying to figure out what components to go with and what the best way to swap the drive train is.
Requirements:
Coyote engine swap (Already have 5.2L GT350R Flat Plane engine)
TR9070 DCT transmission (Out of GT500)
Would prefer a quick ratio manual steering with an EPAS column setup. Coyote engine does not come with a power steering pump from factory
Centerlock unit bearing style hubs
rear full floater axle housing
Mini tub rear
not cutting up/welding the body to an extreme amount (car was almost compeltely rust free) - would be a shame to cut it all up
Questions:
Would be great if I could get some recommendations on what companies to go with.
1. What company offers the best front suspension setup with shock tower delete and a coyote engine?
2. What company offers the best rear suspension setup for aggressive road racing? The options I have seen so far but don't fully love are:
-TCP rear 4 link
-TCP rear torque arm
-Street or track 3 link with watts link
3. What quick ratio manual steering options are available (if any) I know TCP offers a power steering pump conversion for the coyote, but a manual/EPAS setup would be really awesome for track performance and being able to dial in assist for street driving.
Next step for the car is ordering all of the suspension & getting them installed.
Any info would be great! Thanks!
I bought the car when I was 19 from a friend I went to school with. The car was super nice & complete. He had rebuilt the engine, and didn't get around to putting it back together. I had bought it from him as a basketcase. The car has sat until I was able to afford to build it how I wanted. It is a 1968 Fastback J-Code with Factory A/C, Red/Red, & auto. My good friend and I who has experience with these cars & racing has decided to help with the project.
I recently build a pretty unique race car all on my own, and want to build an ultimate street/road race vehicle out of my beloved mustang. The race car I built is a 1977 Rolls Royce with a Viper drivetrain that competes in the 24 Hours of LeMons. www.instagram.com/rollsroycedoesntcare
First thing was disassembling, then had it sandblasted, dipped, and ecoated. We mounted it on a Rotisserie. We painted the bottom and interior in factory colors.
Now we are trying to figure out what components to go with and what the best way to swap the drive train is.
Requirements:
Coyote engine swap (Already have 5.2L GT350R Flat Plane engine)
TR9070 DCT transmission (Out of GT500)
Would prefer a quick ratio manual steering with an EPAS column setup. Coyote engine does not come with a power steering pump from factory
Centerlock unit bearing style hubs
rear full floater axle housing
Mini tub rear
not cutting up/welding the body to an extreme amount (car was almost compeltely rust free) - would be a shame to cut it all up
Questions:
Would be great if I could get some recommendations on what companies to go with.
1. What company offers the best front suspension setup with shock tower delete and a coyote engine?
2. What company offers the best rear suspension setup for aggressive road racing? The options I have seen so far but don't fully love are:
-TCP rear 4 link
-TCP rear torque arm
-Street or track 3 link with watts link
3. What quick ratio manual steering options are available (if any) I know TCP offers a power steering pump conversion for the coyote, but a manual/EPAS setup would be really awesome for track performance and being able to dial in assist for street driving.
Next step for the car is ordering all of the suspension & getting them installed.
Any info would be great! Thanks!