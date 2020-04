1968 Mustang Fastback Build Thread - GT350R Engine & GT500 DCT Trans

A little back storyI bought the car when I was 19 from a friend I went to school with. The car was super nice & complete. He had rebuilt the engine, and didn't get around to putting it back together. I had bought it from him as a basketcase. The car has sat until I was able to afford to build it how I wanted. It is a 1968 Fastback J-Code with Factory A/C, Red/Red, & auto. My good friend and I who has experience with these cars & racing has decided to help with the project.I recently build a pretty unique race car all on my own, and want to build an ultimate street/road race vehicle out of my beloved mustang. The race car I built is a 1977 Rolls Royce with a Viper drivetrain that competes in the 24 Hours of LeMons. www.instagram.com/rollsroycedoesntcare First thing was disassembling, then had it sandblasted, dipped, and ecoated. We mounted it on a Rotisserie. We painted the bottom and interior in factory colors.Now we are trying to figure out what components to go with and what the best way to swap the drive train is.Requirements:Coyote engine swap (Already have 5.2L GT350R Flat Plane engine)TR9070 DCT transmission (Out of GT500)Would prefer a quick ratio manual steering with an EPAS column setup. Coyote engine does not come with a power steering pump from factoryCenterlock unit bearing style hubsrear full floater axle housingMini tub rearnot cutting up/welding the body to an extreme amount (car was almost compeltely rust free) - would be a shame to cut it all upQuestions:Would be great if I could get some recommendations on what companies to go with.1. What company offers the best front suspension setup with shock tower delete and a coyote engine?2. What company offers the best rear suspension setup for aggressive road racing? The options I have seen so far but don't fully love are:-TCP rear 4 link-TCP rear torque arm-Street or track 3 link with watts link3. What quick ratio manual steering options are available (if any) I know TCP offers a power steering pump conversion for the coyote, but a manual/EPAS setup would be really awesome for track performance and being able to dial in assist for street driving.Next step for the car is ordering all of the suspension & getting them installed.Any info would be great! Thanks!