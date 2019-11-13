1968 Mustang Power Assist help

budro

Afternoon Stangnet,

I'll jump right to it. 68 Mustang with power assist. What started as a idler arm replacement, turned into an entire front end rebuild. I replaced everything from lowers to uppers and everything in between. This is to include the power steering pump, control valve, and cylinder. Car's driven great. I jumped in it over the weekend, it didn't have any power steering. It was harder than ever to turn the wheel. No leaks anywhere. I'm stumped, because any one of the items I swapped in could be defective. Everything was reman rockauto. Before you give me :poo: about it, I'm poor. We use the stang as a second vehicle, so usually local driving. I did some reading on the site, looks like most people in my situation go after the control valve first. I'll check the pin, just to make sure it hasn't fallen out. Any other words of wisdom, other than dont buy reman rock auto parts?
 

I buy stuff from Rock Auto all the time. Nothing wrong with that. How did you bleed the system? If you didnt you need to put fluid in the reservoir and with engine running turn the wheel lock to lock several times while adding fluid as it needs it.
 
Let us know if bleeding helped or just what happened

curious
 
budro

4 months later and I'm finally diving back into this issue. Car's been sitting in the garage. I didn't take any measurements before putting it back in the car and my steering wheel is cocked. The pin has fallen out. I got my hands on another one, so I'm going to pull everything back down. Any chance someone on here would have the measurements for reinstalling? I'm going to pull it down soon, so any words of wisdom would be appreciated.

Thanks,
 
