1968 Mustang Power Assist help

Afternoon Stangnet,I'll jump right to it. 68 Mustang with power assist. What started as a idler arm replacement, turned into an entire front end rebuild. I replaced everything from lowers to uppers and everything in between. This is to include the power steering pump, control valve, and cylinder. Car's driven great. I jumped in it over the weekend, it didn't have any power steering. It was harder than ever to turn the wheel. No leaks anywhere. I'm stumped, because any one of the items I swapped in could be defective. Everything was reman rockauto. Before you give meabout it, I'm poor. We use the stang as a second vehicle, so usually local driving. I did some reading on the site, looks like most people in my situation go after the control valve first. I'll check the pin, just to make sure it hasn't fallen out. Any other words of wisdom, other than dont buy reman rock auto parts?