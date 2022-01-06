1968 Mustang rear brakes locking up

Hey There,

New to Stangnet! Finally cured my proportioning valve leak and ran a new brake line all the way to the rear end. I bought the car with non-power disc/drums (which may have been an incorrect setup to begin with) and have since added a power booster and new MC. Brake lines have been bled appropriately and I road tested her last night. Under medium brake pressure my rear drums are locking up, obviously not good, especially if I have to ever really stomp on the brakes. I bought my brake booster and MC from Master Power. From searching on this forum I have learned that all drum brakes require a residual valve. Apparently I need a 10psi residual valve mounted after the proportioning valve and anywhere before the rear brake line splits to each wheel. What does a residual valve do? Does it limit the amount of pressure from the MC to the rear drums giving the front discs priority to do their job of stopping the car?



Thanks in advance for any help/advice!