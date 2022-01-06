1968 Mustang rear brakes locking up

M

mcqueen

New Member
Jan 6, 2022
2
0
1
55
Castle Rock, CO
Hey There,
New to Stangnet! Finally cured my proportioning valve leak and ran a new brake line all the way to the rear end. I bought the car with non-power disc/drums (which may have been an incorrect setup to begin with) and have since added a power booster and new MC. Brake lines have been bled appropriately and I road tested her last night. Under medium brake pressure my rear drums are locking up, obviously not good, especially if I have to ever really stomp on the brakes. I bought my brake booster and MC from Master Power. From searching on this forum I have learned that all drum brakes require a residual valve. Apparently I need a 10psi residual valve mounted after the proportioning valve and anywhere before the rear brake line splits to each wheel. What does a residual valve do? Does it limit the amount of pressure from the MC to the rear drums giving the front discs priority to do their job of stopping the car?

Thanks in advance for any help/advice!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


WORTH

WORTH

15 Year Member
Nov 18, 2002
2,116
34
98
68
Cape Cod, Ma.
68.69.48.22
The residual valve is not the issue, does the master you bought have a large and a small reservoir? If it does the large is for the front brakes if you have disc, and the small is for the rear. Is that the way you have it hooked up? Is the proportioning valve you bought adjustable?
 
M

mcqueen

New Member
Jan 6, 2022
2
0
1
55
Castle Rock, CO
I knew I didnt cross my lines up, but I just went and checked under the hood. Large reservoir to front brakes, smaller reservoir to rear brakes.
I did not replace the proportioning valve, and it is not adjustable. Could the car have the wrong proportioning valve? Is there a specific proportioning valve for front disc/rear drums?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Brakes Locked rear brakes 1968 Mustang.
Replies
0
Views
196
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
SPEEDBUMP47
S
S
Brakes Hard Brake Pedal
Replies
20
Views
742
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
93CalypsoConvert
Stock Brakes Performance
Replies
13
Views
385
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
M
Brake free play issue after installing CSRP front disc power brake conversion kit on 1965 Mustang
Replies
7
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
S
Brakes 1993 SN95 brake swap help needed
Replies
2
Views
301
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom