1968 power steering assist

Removed the entire system from tie rod end to tie rod end. I measure the tie rod ends, but nothing else. Steering wheel was a bit cocked, but power steering was working! Mustang Drove straight and I had an amazing second car. It Was kind of taking the place of my daily driver. After about 250 miles the power steering stopped working. I spoke to a local resto shop. I’m told I need specific measurements and the pin, which I may have lost during install (I’ve got my hands on another one) was a must and could be the reason my power assist Is no longer functioning. Could anyone provide the specs for idler arm to control valve measurement? Any additional advice would be much appreciated.