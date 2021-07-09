1969 / 1970 Window Regulator to Door shell Nut / Bolts kit or sizes?

69machmike
Member
-
- Sep 13, 2009
-
- 42
-
- 0
-
- 7
Hi,
I'm replacing the entire inside of my 1969 mach 1 doors and have a few technical questions.
The bolts and nut to attach the window regulators to the inner door shell. What length are they? My guess is they are:
1/4" - 20 maybe 1/2" long? I do not have the originals to compare them to. There seems to be a few sizes so I'll ask that if you know them please provide the sizes.
Anyway, I am struggling to find the stock nuts and bolts for these in a kit (no AMK, all the suppliers don't have them) so I'm asking for what anyone is using as a replacement, or if you know of a supplier that has them.
Thanks!
Mike
I'm replacing the entire inside of my 1969 mach 1 doors and have a few technical questions.
The bolts and nut to attach the window regulators to the inner door shell. What length are they? My guess is they are:
1/4" - 20 maybe 1/2" long? I do not have the originals to compare them to. There seems to be a few sizes so I'll ask that if you know them please provide the sizes.
Anyway, I am struggling to find the stock nuts and bolts for these in a kit (no AMK, all the suppliers don't have them) so I'm asking for what anyone is using as a replacement, or if you know of a supplier that has them.
Thanks!
Mike