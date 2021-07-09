1969 / 1970 Window Regulator to Door shell Nut / Bolts kit or sizes?

69machmike

69machmike

Member
Sep 13, 2009
42
0
7
Colorado
Hi,

I'm replacing the entire inside of my 1969 mach 1 doors and have a few technical questions.

The bolts and nut to attach the window regulators to the inner door shell. What length are they? My guess is they are:


1/4" - 20 maybe 1/2" long? I do not have the originals to compare them to. There seems to be a few sizes so I'll ask that if you know them please provide the sizes.


Anyway, I am struggling to find the stock nuts and bolts for these in a kit (no AMK, all the suppliers don't have them) so I'm asking for what anyone is using as a replacement, or if you know of a supplier that has them.

Thanks!
Mike
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
For Sale 1970 Mustang Coupe Restomod Project for sale
Replies
4
Views
2K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
Fuquaj
F
flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
0
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
flstang65
flstang65
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
MoDriver
SOLD 1965-1966 & 1969-1970 Ford Mustang Exterior Door Handle Kit
Replies
0
Views
1K
Interior Exterior Parts
MoDriver
MoDriver
R
Fox Closed PCV System, Dual Valve Catch Can
Replies
2
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
RTW0223
R
Top Bottom