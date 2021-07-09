1969 / 1970 Window Regulator to Door shell Nut / Bolts kit or sizes?

Hi,



I'm replacing the entire inside of my 1969 mach 1 doors and have a few technical questions.



The bolts and nut to attach the window regulators to the inner door shell. What length are they? My guess is they are:





1/4" - 20 maybe 1/2" long? I do not have the originals to compare them to. There seems to be a few sizes so I'll ask that if you know them please provide the sizes.





Anyway, I am struggling to find the stock nuts and bolts for these in a kit (no AMK, all the suppliers don't have them) so I'm asking for what anyone is using as a replacement, or if you know of a supplier that has them.



Thanks!

Mike