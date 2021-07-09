1969 / 70 mach 1 Window Run to body shell upper - Does this attachment require a U-Nut? Also, which run is hing side vs handle side?

69machmike

69machmike

Member
Sep 13, 2009
44
0
7
Colorado
Hi,

I am replacing the entirety of my inner door workings on my mach 1. I have 2 questions about the window runs:

  1. The Window runs attach to the door shell (naturally). I found a kit with hardware bolts hurrah! The smaller golden bolts attach to the under side of the shell (easy). The upper bolts with washer appear to attach near the locking mechanism, but do not come with a nut. Does this attach location require a U-nut?
  2. Second question: My window runs are slightly different from each-other. The top of the window run on is fairly level on one run, the other is angled every so slightly. Does anyone know which is the handle side vs the hing side? They appear to fit at both locations, but I have a feeling there is a hing end vs handle end of door runs.
see attached images one is the location I *believe may require a U-Nut (clip locking nut), the other is the two runs demonstrating the slight angle of one.

Thanks a million internet strangers!
Mike
 

Attachments

  • window_runs.jpg
    window_runs.jpg
    298.6 KB · Views: 2
  • unutlocation?.jpeg
    unutlocation?.jpeg
    156.2 KB · Views: 2
  • unut.jpg
    unut.jpg
    192.2 KB · Views: 2

