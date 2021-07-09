1969 / 70 mach 1 Window Run to body shell upper - Does this attachment require a U-Nut? Also, which run is hing side vs handle side?

The Window runs attach to the door shell (naturally). I found a kit with hardware bolts hurrah! The smaller golden bolts attach to the under side of the shell (easy). The upper bolts with washer appear to attach near the locking mechanism, but do not come with a nut. Does this attach location require a U-nut? Second question: My window runs are slightly different from each-other. The top of the window run on is fairly level on one run, the other is angled every so slightly. Does anyone know which is the handle side vs the hing side? They appear to fit at both locations, but I have a feeling there is a hing end vs handle end of door runs.

