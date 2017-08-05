1969 Grande

The question is why is this Mustang being restored? Her dad bought this Mustang new in 1969 when she was in high school, it was her first car and has always been in the family so they want it restored. The problem is they lived in Miami and Daytona Beach so there is a lot of rust on the sheet metal. Strange part is the frame rails and front fenders look good.

This is what we are starting with

34_zpssgzkljly.jpg


36_zpsrzwnc2mu.jpg


The engine has 139,000 miles on it and starts right up.

19_zpsihpjswoo.jpg


20_zpsiawrpd9a.jpg


21_zpsak5f7cpr.jpg


The roof is bad I need to find a parts car

23_zpswyfixutz.jpg


24_zpsuekao8vt.jpg


27_zps7i1umia6.jpg


30_zpskxbechil.jpg


I have never seen an A pillar this bad before

35_zpshphbz1xo.jpg
 

I’m surprised to see no updates on this one. Did the owner give up on it?
 
I love the grandes I have had 2 of the in my life time but they where both 1970. the first one i have was rusty but not as rust as when i pulled out of the trees years later from blowing the engine in it. mine looked very simaler to that and worse. good luck hope you know how to weld or someone who does.
 
