1969 Grande

The question is why is this Mustang being restored? Her dad bought this Mustang new in 1969 when she was in high school, it was her first car and has always been in the family so they want it restored. The problem is they lived in Miami and Daytona Beach so there is a lot of rust on the sheet metal. Strange part is the frame rails and front fenders look good.This is what we are starting withThe engine has 139,000 miles on it and starts right up.The roof is bad I need to find a parts carI have never seen an A pillar this bad before