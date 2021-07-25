1969 mach 1 bent intake valve

Hey guys - maybe you guys can give me some suggestions here.



Took the 69 mach 1 to a shop, which told me I had no compression on cylinder 7, so took off the intake and heads and found there was a bent valve on cylinder 7. Took to a machine shop got the new valve installed by them.



Put the new felpro gasket on , bolted the heads down torqued to 70 lbs , proper sequence. Intake on - hooked everything according - roller rockers installed. Dizzy in and installed everything as is.



Problem now is - hearing a pop or 2 during idling , car drives like there is no compression. Had problems up my drive way which is a bit of a hill and under load heard a little clunk noise. One side of the cylinder head that i did not touch is very hot, whereas the otherside which the valve was replaced not hot at all. Radiator is steaming hot and alot of preasure build up, leaking from the bottom. The bottom hose is cold, while the top of radiator to water pump is filled with preasure and extremely hot (steaming ). Car jumps to 170 on the thermostat within 3 minutes of idling. I also notice no water flowing through the heater hose. Theres a restrictive flow of coolant.



I have a feeling this can be a stuck intake valve restricting coolant flow ? Any suggestions from anyone ?



Tommmorow, i'll remove the valve covers, fire it up, and inspect the roller rockers and rods. Making sure all valves are going up and down. I never opened the valve cover on the good side but i'll check that out to tommorow.



Any help be appreciated.





thanks