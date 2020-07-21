1969 mustang 302 clevor breaking up at high rpm

Hi All,

I recently got my 69 mustang with a 302 clevor (302 block with 351 clevaland 2v heads) up and running pretty well. Having one really strange issue though and cant figure it out. If i get to about 4,000 rpm it starts to really break up and fall apart sounds like really bad misfiring and when i let off gas i get some popping out the exhaust, BUT if i really give it gas and don't coast at high rpm it will rev all the way up no problem and no breaking up until i let of the gas and attempt to cruise at high rpm above 4000. I've tried playing with the timing tried retarding it which seemed to make it better (before it was breaking up around 2800 rpm and took off distributor vacuum advance).

Carb is a 570 holley street avenger double pumper

Pertronix flame thrower coil and distributor

Fuel pump is mechanical holley pump

Everything runs great unless i slowly accelerate into the 4000 range.



Thanks!



Mitch