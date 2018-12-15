Looks nice. Roughly a year has elapsed since the original post- how many hours do you have on it so far? People always fail to appreciate the sheer amount of labor with decent paint and body.
Thanks,
We are almost done with the build and it's been just over a year for the entire build.
Work done includes
New floor pans
New trunk pan
4 new frame rails
New torque boxes
New rear springs
Restored differential
Rebuilt engine
Service transmission
New disc brake conversion
Replaced both rear 1/4s
New interior (carpet, seat covers, dash cover, restored console, headliner, door panels, repainted all interior metal parts)
Rebuilt front suspension and steering
New Foose rims
New carb and Pertronix ignition
New complete wiring harness
New Halo headlights
New hood
and a bunch of new trim parts
It should be getting delivered this week to the owner