Sauceman

Member
Aug 23, 2018
12
10
13
51
Napanee, Ontario CAnada
So we got the 351 back together and installed along with the FMX trans,

49795532_1992025710873163_7478549814897016832_n_zpszw995cqv.jpg


51513451_2028867647188969_1990259691455774720_n_zpsakymjfjg.jpg


51563378_2028868603855540_5097126565368561664_n_zpscb4gtmhb.jpg


Differential cleaned and painted,

51321695_2028868650522202_5910277669659869184_n_zpsdbaomq6m.jpg


Fitting the front fenders,

49896461_1988939094515158_5031898497612251136_n_zps1bc3w3d7.jpg


And installed the new hood from Dynacorn. This has to be the best fitting repop hood I have done yet.

51378829_2028868693855531_288495813720539136_n_zpsop4jjzqj.jpg


Now to finish the block sanding and on to paint!

51572978_2028868853855515_827389015366828032_n_zpssvoy1fxe.jpg




cheers
 
Sergbutton

New Member
Feb 7, 2019
5
0
1
52
Maryland
I need to find a shop like yours in my neck of the woods, mainly just for Body and Structure. I have a 69 coupe that has been in the family since new (Mom bought it), but it needs some serious body work coming out of Illinois and it was a daily driver.

Great looking work...

Great looking work...
 
Sauceman

Member
Aug 23, 2018
12
10
13
51
Napanee, Ontario CAnada
Sergbutton said:
I need to find a shop like yours in my neck of the woods, mainly just for Body and Structure. I have a 69 coupe that has been in the family since new (Mom bought it), but it needs some serious body work coming out of Illinois and it was a daily driver.


Great looking work...
Thanks! Where are you located?




hrspwrjunkie said:
Nice!

My first Mustang had a 351W and C4 automatic and I've partial to the engine ever since.

Keep up the good work!
Thanks!



cheers
 
gsxrken

Member
Sep 12, 2005
206
1
16
Weschester County, NY
Looks nice. Roughly a year has elapsed since the original post- how many hours do you have on it so far? People always fail to appreciate the sheer amount of labor with decent paint and body.
 
Sauceman

Member
Aug 23, 2018
12
10
13
51
Napanee, Ontario CAnada
gsxrken said:
Looks nice. Roughly a year has elapsed since the original post- how many hours do you have on it so far? People always fail to appreciate the sheer amount of labor with decent paint and body.
Thanks,

We are almost done with the build and it's been just over a year for the entire build.

Work done includes

New floor pans
New trunk pan
4 new frame rails
New torque boxes
New rear springs
Restored differential
Rebuilt engine
Service transmission
New disc brake conversion
Replaced both rear 1/4s
New interior (carpet, seat covers, dash cover, restored console, headliner, door panels, repainted all interior metal parts)
Rebuilt front suspension and steering
New Foose rims
New carb and Pertronix ignition
New complete wiring harness
New Halo headlights
New hood
and a bunch of new trim parts

It should be getting delivered this week to the owner
 
2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mar 5, 2019
1,446
783
123
52
Oahu
looking really nice
Oh to have a fresh stang
and not have rust as my co pilot

Need final before delivery picture
 
